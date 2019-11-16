Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident

An accident at the intersection of McCully Street and Citron Street just after midnight Saturday left a motorcyclist in critical condition.

At around 12:05 a.m., a 25-year-old male driving at a high rate of speed northbound on McCully Street collided with another vehicle and was thrown onto the road.

The 64-year-old driver of the other vehicle was heading south on McCully Street and had attempted to make a left turn onto Citron Street when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, and was taken to an area hospital.

The 64-year-old driver was not injured.