Motorcyclist in critical condition following McCully accident

An accident at the intersection of McCully Street and Citron Street just after midnight Saturday left a motorcyclist in critical condition.
At around 12:05 a.m., a 25-year-old male driving at a high rate of speed northbound on McCully Street collided with another vehicle and was thrown onto the road.
The 64-year-old driver of the other vehicle was heading south on McCully Street and had attempted to make a left turn onto Citron Street when the collision occurred.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time, and was taken to an area hospital.
The 64-year-old driver was not injured.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.