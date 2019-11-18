Flash flood watch remains in effect; thunderstorms possible today

A flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands remains in effect through 6 p.m. today due to unstable conditions brought by an upper-level low pressure system moving over the western side of the state.

The system brings the potential for locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Forecasters say increased thunderstorm activity is possible statewide through early this evening due to the instability. There are also increased chances of rain for the leeward side of the Big Island and Maui.

This afternoon is expected to be mostly cloudy, with numerous showers and thunderstorms on the windward side, and scattered showers and thunderstorms on the leeward side. Locally heavy rainfall is possible.

Highs range from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, with east winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour. Lows tonight range from 68 to 73 degrees.

A flash flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding, which is life threatening, and officials warn the public should not cross fast-flowing water by vehicle or foot. The watch may need to be extended into Tuesday for all or portions of the island chain.

The unsettled weather pattern will persist across the island chain through Tuesday, with locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms possible statewide. More stability is expected Tuesday night, but showers and a wet tradewind pattern are expected to continue through the weekend.

Breezy to windy trades are expected from Thursday through Saturday.

Surf will be 6 to 10 feet along north shores, and 4 to 6 feet along west shores through Tuesday. Surf along south shores will be 2 feet or less today and 1 to 3 feet Tuesday.

Surf along east shores will be 3 to 5 feet today, lowering to 2 to 4 feet on Tuesday.

A north-northwest swell is expected to fill in tonight and peak on Tuesday, with a larger, west-northwest to northwest swell arriving Wednesday. Forecasters say that swell will reach high surf advisory thresholds along north and west shores from late Wednesday through Thursday, and may peak near warning levels.

Surf along east shores may also near advisory levels by the end of the week.

More record highs, meanwhile, were set over the weekend. On Sunday, a record high of 87 degrees at Hilo surpassed the previous one of 86 set in 1970. A record high of 92 degrees at Kahului passed the previous one of 89 set in 1992. On Friday, a record high of 89 degrees was set in Hilo, breaking the old record of 85 in 2015.