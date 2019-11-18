Tua Tagovailoa’s prognosis ‘excellent’ after hip surgery

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa underwent surgery on his injured hip today and is expected to make a full recovery, according to Alabama team physician Dr. Lyle Cain.

“Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston. The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably,” Cain said in a statement released by the Crimson Tide.

“Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab,” he said.

Tagovailoa was injured late in the second quarter of Saturday’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State when he was tackled by two defenders.

The 2017 Saint Louis alumnus will miss the rest of the season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban talked about what Tagovailoa has meant to the Alabama program during a press conference on Monday.

“You’d like to say that you want to be fair and honest with all players and you’d like to say that you treat them all the same but that’s probably not the case,” Saban said. “I can think back to four or five players that actually truly can say I really love those guys as people — the way they did things, the contribution that they made, how they affected other people and Tua would be one of those four or five guys.

“He’s just a fabulous person, a really good player, really cares about his team and his teammates, never had one issue or problem with him since he’s been here. He’s worked hard, he’s supported his teammates when he didn’t play … I can’t say enough good things about him and his family and the impact that they’ve had on the program.”

Saban said he had no regrets about playing him late in the second quarter with the Crimson Tide already up 35-7.

“He didn’t have a problem with his ankle. Certainly didn’t look like he had a problem with his ankle which would have been the only reason not to play him in the game. It’s an SEC game. Typically you play the best players on your team at every position so why wouldn’t you play him?”

Tagovailoa has been projected as a potential No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. The junior had Alabama in playoff contention again and has already set the school record for total touchdowns, with 87 passing and nine rushing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.