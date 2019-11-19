Rainfall, thunderstorms expected to continue statewide today

Oahu residents who awoke this morning to loud claps of thunder and a lightning show that persisted overnight can expect more the same today, according to weather forecasters.

The National Weather Service said locally heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are expected across the Hawaiian Islands today due to the unsettled weather pattern triggered by an upper-level low pressure system north of Kauai.

“Conditions will remain ripe for showers and thunderstorms through this afternoon,” forecasters said.

A flash flood watch has been extended for all islands through this evening.

A flood advisory issued for the island of Oahu earlier this morning was canceled before its 10 a.m. deadline after radar three hours earlier indicated heavy rain near Waimanalo. Rain at that time was falling at a rate of 2 inches per hour.

Honolulu firefighters responded to multiple calls throughout the night and early morning hours of downed trees caused by the thunderstorm.

Firefighters responded to 11 calls in Leeward and Central Oahu from about 11:30 p.m. Monday to 4:15 a.m. today, according to Honolulu Fire spokesman Capt Scot Seguirant.

Of the 11 calls, firefighters responded to six downed trees in Ewa Beach, one in Nanakuli, three in Waipahu and one in Mililani.

Hawaiian Electric Co. also responded to lightning-related outages.

Crews were dispatched to Makaha Valley at about midnight where about 675 customers suffered a power outage.

HECO restored power at approximately 2 a.m. but another round of lightning occurred more than an hour later where lightning struck a pole in the valley, causing the same customers to lose power again.

Power was finally restored to the affected customers by mid-morning after they were switched to a new circuit, according to HECO.

HECO is also responding to four transformers impacted by the lightning that affected some customers in Kahuku, Hauula and Waipahu.

Today’s forecast calls for numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the windward and mauka areas of most isles, with highs from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and variable winds up to 15 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows are from 69 to 74 degrees.

The air mass will stabilize Wednesday, forecasters said, but a showery wet trade wind pattern is expected to hold through the weekend.

Breezy trades are expected Thursday through Saturday.

Surf along all shores will remain below advisory levels through tonight. A new, long-period, northwest swell arriving Wednesday, however, will likely require a high surf advisory for north and west shores.

Surf along north shores will be 5 to 9 feet through tonight, rising to 12 to 16 feet by Wednesday afternoon. Surf along west shores will be 3 to 6 feet through tonight, rising to 8 to 12 feet by Wednesday afternoon.

Surf along south shores will be 1 to 3 feet through Wednesday. Surf along east shores will be 2 to 4 feet today, rising to 3 to 5 feet Wednesday.

The NWS Honolulu Forecast Office announced that last Wednesday, it started using a new “impact-based flash flood warning” format as part of a national effort to improve communication.

Each flash flood warning will contain a bulleted format of easily readable information describing the flash flood, the source of the information (whether it was via radar, gauge or trained spotter), and a brief description of impacts.

Under the new format, only high-level flooding at the “considerable” or “catastrophic” level will trigger wireless emergency alerts.