Work furlough inmate goes missing

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help in locating a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center today.

Dallas Pearce, 33, was due to return to the furlough center from a day pass by noon. Pearce is described as 6 feet tall and 189 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for burglary and now faces an additional escape charge when found. His next parole hearing is scheduled for December.

He is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call state sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.