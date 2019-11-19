Fugitive caught in Kauai woods after 7-day manhunt

Authorities nabbed a 48-year-old fugitive in the woods of Kauai after a 7-day manhunt.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force and Kauai police located and arrested Orlando Manguchei in a wooded area above Wailua Monday. He was wanted on a federal warrant for violating terms of the conditions of his supervised release.

In 2017, Manguchei was convicted in federal court on three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition. He was sentenced to a 46-month prison term and three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Marshals Service news release.

Manguchei was released from custody in September.

Authorities recently issued an arrest warrant after he failed to comply with terms of his supervised release.

Through an investigation, law enforcement discovered he was living in the mountains to evade capture and that his close associates provided him shelter, food, supplies, transportation and other resources.

He will be transported back to Oahu to appear in federal court.

In March 2014, authorities arrested him on a state parole arrest warrant following a 23-day manhunt through the woods and mountains of Kauai.