Kona woman critically injured when vehicle strikes SUV she was helping to push off road

A 28-year-old woman suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle collision in Kailua-Kona.

Police said a 62-year-old Kailua-Kona man was traveling on the highway in a white 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe sport utility vehicle when he struck a red 2005 Ford Explorer SUV that had broken down in the middle of the roadway at about 6:47 p.m. Tuesday.

A 28-year-old Ford driver and his passenger, the 28-year-old woman of Kailua-Kona, were attempting to push the vehicle off the roadway when the Hyundai struck the Ford.

Police said the Ford spun upon impact and hit the woman who was standing outside of the SUV at the time.

She was taken in critical condition to North Hawaii Community Hospital.

The Hyundai and Ford drivers were not injured.

Police said speed was not involved.

The Hawaii Police Department’s Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has launched a negligent injury investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call officer Jason Foxworthy at 326-4646 ext. 229.