Warning signs for box jellyfish posted at 3 popular Oahu beaches

Lifeguards posted box jellyfish warning signs for three popular Oahu beaches today.
Box jellyfish were spotted at Hanauma Bay, Waikiki Beach and the Magic Island side of Ala Moana Beach Park today.
Beachgoers are advised to use caution if entering the water and to consult with on-site lifeguards for the latest information.
