comscore Letters: Police did excellent job during Kahuku protests; Compromise needed with Marine sea wall; Dogs not allowed at Ala Moana park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letters: Police did excellent job during Kahuku protests; Compromise needed with Marine sea wall; Dogs not allowed at Ala Moana park

  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 p.m.

When the police have finished the job at Kahuku, I hope they are sent to clear the road at Mauna Kea; The proposed sea wall is being funded for both climate change affecting the berm walls and public safety downrange onto the open ocean; I am a dog owner myself, but rules are rules. Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Kahuku wind farm is too big; Sending aloha to Tagovailoa; Filter media reports

Scroll Up