High-surf advisory in effect for Oahu, Kauai, Maui, Molokai and Big Isle; wind advisory for Maui County and Hawaii island

Drivers on Maui and Hawaii island are urged to drive with extreme caution due to high winds today, while beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are urged to exercise caution before entering the eastern shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island as a result of strong surf this weekend.

A high-surf advisory is in effect for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Kauai, Molokai, Maui and Hawaii island through Sunday, while a wind advisory is in effect until tonight for portions of Maui County and Hawaii island.

According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, strong trade winds will produce elevated, choppy surf along the eastern shores through Sunday night. The advisory expires at 6 a.m. Monday.

Expect surf between 7 and 10 feet along the eastern shores with moderate, strong breaking waves, shore break, longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

“Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials, and exercise caution. Know your limits; when in doubt, don’t go out,” the advisory said.

Expect east winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Winds are predicted to be strongest over the west of the terrain. The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. today.

“Winds this strong are capable of downing trees, causing power outages, and downing tents and other temporary structures,” the advisory said.

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds of at least 30 mph or gusts of at least 50 mph are predicted.

“Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution,” the advisory said.