Holiday Calendar: Events across Hawaii to celebrate the season

AT THE MALLS

>> Ala Moana Center: alamoanacenter.com

• Santa Cares: Special-needs children and adults are invited to take photos with Santa at a welcoming pace in a sensory-friendly environment (dimmed lights and muted mall music). No personal cameras allowed. Presented by Autism Speaks and Cherry Hill Programs. Nov. 24, 8-9:30 a.m. Appointments recommended: alamoanacenter.com/en/events/santa-cares.html.

• Photos with Santa: Through Dec. 24, Mall Level 2, Mauka Wing (fronting Target). Hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 13; 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 14-23; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 24. Online appointments may be scheduled in advance.

• Pet Photo Nights: Mondays through Dec. 16 beginning 5 p.m. (through closing). Cats and dogs only. No personal cameras allowed.

• Holiday hula shows: 1 p.m. Mondays-­Saturdays, with keiki hula shows on Sundays, Centerstage.

>> International Market Place: shopinternationalmarketplace.com

• Strolling Santa: Be on the look out for Santa donning an aloha shirt and board shorts as he strolls throughout the marketplace spreading Christmas cheer and snapping selfies with guests along the way. Dec. 1-24, 3-10 p.m. Fridays-Sundays.

>> Kahala Mall: kahalamallcenter.com

• Photos with Santa: Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; closed on Thanksgiving; special hours Nov. 29, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 19-23; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 24. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 24; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 25-27; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 29; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 1; 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. Dec. 2-7; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 8; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 9-14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 15; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 16-18; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 19-24; Santa takes daily breaks from 2-3 p.m.

>> Ka Makana Alii: kamakanaalii.com

• Santa’s Grove Photo Set: Through Dec. 24, Center Court. Hours are 2-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; special hours Dec. 20-23, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Dec. 24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Online appointments available.

• Breakfast with Santa: Dec. 7, 8-10 a.m. Details pending.

>> Kapolei Marketplace: 590 Farrington Highway. shopkapolei.com

• Santa’s arrival: Keiki visiting Santa receive a goodie bag, while supplies last. Also, enjoy entertainment by Hookele Elementary’s Musical Theatre Troupe and Dance Team (at 10:30 a.m.) Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-noon.

>> Kapolei Shopping Center: 590 Farrington Highway. kapoleishopping.com

• Santa Saturday: Keiki activities, holiday crafts, photos with Santa, an appearance by Rudolph and 12 tons worth of “frosty fun” in “Hawaiian snow.” Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

>> Mililani Shopping Center: 95-221 Kipapa Drive and 95-390 Kuahelani Ave. mililanishoppingcenter.com

• Magical Mililani White Christmas: Festivities include make-and-take crafts, games and appearances by Rudolph and the Gingerbread Man. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or book (or a cash donation) and receive a wristband to frolic in the Wonderland of Snow filled with eight tons of “Hawaiian” snow. Dec. 7; kicks off 9 a.m. with the Mililani Holiday Parade (begins at Mililani High School, proceeds on Kipapa Drive to the shopping center and Mililani Town, and ends at Town Center of Mililani). mililanishoppingcenter.com

>> Pearlridge Center: 203-2358, pearlridgeonline.com

• Pearlridge Express Holiday Train Rides: Keiki under 48 inches tall may ride on a scale-model fully functioning locomotive, daily through Jan. 6, Mauka Center Court. Through Dec. 4, hours are 11 a.m.- 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. From Dec. 5-31, hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays; and from Jan. 1-6, hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $4 per child; $37 for 10-ticket booklet.

• Gift Kindness: From Nov. 28-Dec. 26, visit Wai Makai (second level next to Tony Moly) to grab a preprinted tag; describe an act of kindness that you performed; post it on the mall’s Kindness Wall; and share it on the Pearlridge Center Instagram account. Pearlridge will select the most inspirational act after the holidays and donate $1,000 to that person’s charity of choice.

• Santa’s arrival and tree lighting: Nov. 29, Wai Makai, where Santa will arrive at 11:30 a.m. and visit keiki on the second level as he makes his way to the third-floor Nehu Market for the tree lighting at noon.

• Photos with Santa: Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Wai Makai Center Court. Hours are 1:30-8 p.m. Nov. 29; and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 30-Dec. 24, with daily breaks from 1-2 p.m.

• Paws with Claus: Bring your furry friends to take holiday photos with Santa at Wai Makai Center Court. Dec. 1, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

• Holiday KidX Celebration: Keiki activities, arts and crafts, storytime and cookies with Santa for KidX members. All children ages 17 and under may join the club on-site. Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Wai Makai Center Court.

• Sensitive Santa: Individuals with light and noise sensitivities are invited to visit Santa in a safe environment free of excessive stimuli (low lights, no music). Dec. 8, 8:30-9:30 a.m., Wai Makai Center Court. Preregister: 203-2358.

• The 28th annual Deaf Santa Celebration: Signature holiday event features the islands’ only deaf and signing Santa (and his interpreting elves) as hearing-impaired keiki share their wish lists in American Sign Language, with unique live entertainment and special guests including dogs from the state Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division’s K9 team. Dec. 12, 9 a.m.-noon, Pearlridge Office Center (first level next to Big City Diner) on Pali Momi Street.

>> Royal Hawaiian Center: 922-2299, royalhawaiiancenter.com

• Holiday kick-off event: with the arrival of Santa Marty to light the 34-foot-tall holiday tree, with a keiki hula performance, Hawaiian holiday concert (at 6:30 p.m.), photos with Santa and more. Nov. 27, 5:30 p.m., The Royal Grove.

• Photos with Santa Marty: 6-8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays (Dec. 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23) and 8-10 p.m. Dec. 24 under the holiday tree at The Royal Grove. Bring a camera.

• Santa’s Hale (located in Building A, Level 2): On Dec. 6, 13 and 20, preregistered keiki may enjoy activities (gingerbread cookie decorating and storytime) with Santa Marty from 2-4 p.m. and photos from 3:15 p.m. Photos with the public will follow from 4-5 p.m. in Building A.

• Santa’s Mailbox: Traveling keiki can keep in touch with St. Nick by sending letters to the North Pole on special Royal Hawaiian Center stationery. Located in Helumoa Hale.

>> Salt Lake Shopping Center: 848 Ala Lilikoi St. saltlakeshoppingcenter.com

• Dashing Through the Snow: Photos with Santa and crew (Elfie, Dasher and Snowy), make-and-take crafts and reindeer games. Bring an unwrapped toy or cash donation for Toys for Tots and receive a wristband to play in eight tons of “Hawaiian” snow and also to ride the Salt Lake Xpress Trackless Train around the Center. Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

>> Windward Mall: windwardmall.com

• Gingerbread Ohana Fest: Construct and decorate gingerbread houses with individual kits, with live entertainment, keiki crafts and activities, and photos with Tutu Claus. Also, high school teams will be competing in the Meadow Gold Dairies Haumana Gingerbread Challenge; this year’s theme is Children’s Storybooks and Nursery Rhymes. Benefit for The Laulima Giving Program. Choose from two sessions Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2:30-5:30 p.m. $25 for a pre-cut single house, $45 for two pre-cut houses. Reservations: 843-2502, koka.org.

FAMILY FUN

>> Winter Wishes — A Holiday Festival: A “magical whimsical winter wonderland” with an indoor ice-skating rink with themed events (limited to 164 skaters), photos with Santa, gingerbread house display, craft workshops, keiki activities, musical entertainment, a Winter Wishes Christmas Tree Forest and festive holiday cuisine. Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Hawai‘i Convention Center, Exhibit Hall. Hours (subject to change) are 4-9 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4-10 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sundays, with special hours Dec. 24 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. A portion of proceeds to benefit early childhood literacy in Hawaii schools through Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation. $10-$20; season passes, $50-$70; free for ages 2 and under. Parking: $10. Tickets: honoluluboxoffice.com or at the door. 808ne.ws/winterwishes19

• Opening-day celebration and tree lighting: Nov. 29, 4 p.m. with special guest Kristi Yamaguchi.

• Special events: Storybook Skate Day, Superhero Skate Party, Disco Skate Party, Totally ’90s Glow Skate Party, A Charlie Brown Christmas Skate Party, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day Skate Party and Awesome ’80s Skate Party, with select discount nights for military, hospitality industry employees and Honolulu Marathon participants. Details: 808ne.ws/winterwishesevents

• Gingerbread house contest and display: Drop off creations Nov. 27 from 2-7 p.m., Exhibit Hall 3 (first-floor lobby). All entries will be displayed throughout the event. Limit one entry per individual or group. Register: mphelps@hccasm.com. Details: 808ne.ws/gingerbread19

>> Storytime: Features the books “Dear Santa: For Everyone Who Believes in the Magic of Christmas” and “Cookies for Santa: The Story of How Santa’s Favorite Cookie Saved Christmas,” with activities. Nov. 30, 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, Ala Moana Center. 949-7307

>> Christmas Carnival: Photos with Santa, balloon twists by Balloon Monsoon, face painting, cookie decorating, a poinsettia plant sale and more. Bring a new, unwrapped toy (to benefit Toys for Tots) to enjoy free activities in the Marina Courtyard and keiki carnival rides from Xtreme Fun Rentals. Nov. 30, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (follows the Hawaii Kai parade, which begins 10 a.m.), Koko Marina Center. kokomarinacenter.com

>> Kapolei City Lights: Festivities include keiki games, activities, free photos with Santa, food and craft booths, entertainment and more. Nov. 30, 5-9 p.m., Kapolei Hale outdoor courtyard. The West Oahu Electric Light Parade begins 6 p.m. (corner of Kapolei Parkway and Fort Barrette Road, proceeds on Kamaaha Avenue and ends at Kapolei Hale), with tree lighting at 7 p.m. Select vehicles and floats will be on display along Kamaaha Avenue until 8:30 p.m. kapoleicitylights.com

>> Cookie class: Learn how to make edible treats perfect for the gift-giving season. Led by chef Daniel Swift of Windward Community College. Dec. 1, 3 p.m., Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676

>> Grinchmas in Kahuku: “Grinchy”-themed crafts and games, photos with Santa and his elf, and a showing of the 2018 film about the grumpy green creature who wants to ruin the holidays. Dec. 3, 5:30 p.m., Kahuku Public & School Library. 293-8935

>> Gingerbread house activity: Keiki ages 8 and older are invited to construct their gingerbread houses with supplied kits. Dec. 6, 3:30 p.m., Aina Haina Public Library. Register: 377-2456.

>> A Touch of Christmas: Free festivities include cookie decorating, snow ice play, a nativity, crafts, games and a Christmas tree sale. Dec. 6, 6:30-9 p.m., The Salvation Army Kroc Center Hawaii, 91-3257 Kualakai Parkway. 682-5505, kroccenterhawaii.org

>> Canoe Surfing Santa: Greet Hawaiian Santa as he arrives on Waikiki Beach in an outrigger canoe, followed by a free picture-taking session in the resort lobby. Dec. 7, 9 a.m., Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. 923-0711, 808ne.ws/outriggersanta19

>> The 23rd annual Festival of Lights Boat Parade: Festive boats decorated with colorful lights and holiday decor will cruise throughout the marina in this community holiday tradition. Dec. 7, Hawaii Kai Towne Center; entertainment begins 3 p.m. at the marina docks; parade program starts at 6 p.m. hawaiikaitownecenter.com

>> Hana Hou! Aloha Home Market: Shop for locally made holiday gifts while enjoying holiday festivities, photos with Santa in his groovy vintage VW photo bus (for a fee, with proceeds to benefit Make-a-Wish Hawaii), and musical and hula entertainment (at noon). Dec. 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., 340 Uluniu St., Kailua. alohahomemarket.com

>> Sleigh All the Way — Christmas at the Hukilau Marketplace: Festive train rides to view holiday decor, selfies with Santa and tours of his workshop, live Nativity performances and live music nightly. Also, visit the Light the World Giving Machine fronting Pacific Theater where families may donate to local or national charities, or choose to purchase items for less fortunate individuals in the community and around the world. Dec. 13-23 (except Sundays), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Polynesian Cultural Center, 55-370 Kamehameha Highway, Laie. Free. 293-3142, hukilaumarketplace.com

• Snow Day: The popular free event returns with extra hills for sledding and “racing down bunny slopes on snow tubes.” Dec. 23, 4-8:30 p.m.

>> Santa Kayak Tours at Turtle Bay Resort: Explore a secluded North Shore spot on an eco-kayak tour in holiday fashion — with a Santa hat — perfect for unique Christmas family photos (which will be taken at the end of the tours). Also, participants learn about the Green Sea Turtle ID project while you and your professional guides spot and identify this endangered species, and maybe even encounter a Hawaiian monk seal. Suitable for ages 4 and older. Dec. 14-24, with tours at 7:30 and 9 a.m. (weather permitting), Kawela Bay. $100-$250. 293-6020, 808ne.ws/santakayak19

>> Breakfast with Santa: Breakfast buffet, pictures with Santa, balloons, airbrush face- and body-painting, and a Christmas goodies station. Dec. 14, 8-10 a.m., The Reef Bar & Market Grill, Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort, 2169 Kalia Road. $38, $15 for ages 5-11, free for ages 4 and under. Reservations: 924-6170. 808ne.ws/outriggersantabreakfast19

>> Have a Holly, Jolly Breakfast with Santa: Breakfast buffet, balloons, photos with Santa, airbrush tattoos and complimentary Power Card. Bring an unwrapped toy (to benefit Nalani‘ikaleomana Foundation) and receive a gift. Dec. 14-15, 8-10:30 a.m., Dave & Buster’s, Ward Entertainment Center. $28.49, $16.49 for ages 3-10; free for ages 2 and under; upgrades available. 589-2215, eventbrite.com

>> Santa’s Secret Workshop: Parent-child event for ages 6 and under includes arts and crafts stations, activities, gingerbread cookie decorating, a carousel ride and visit to the Discovery Center. Two sessions Dec. 14, 9 and 11 a.m., Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St., Kakaako. $25-$35, $10 for additional adult. 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

>> Fun Magic Holiday Show with the Fairy Grandmother: Susie Roth entertains with magic, puppets, stories and movement activities for preschoolers and older. Dec. 14, 10:30 a.m., Aina Haina Public Library. 377-2456

>> Afternoon with Santa: Storytime, ornament craft, games, activities and photos with Santa (bring your own camera). Dec. 15, 1-3 p.m., Kaimuki Public Library. 733-8422

>> The 7th annual Jingle Rock Run: Festive holiday stroll through downtown Honolulu with viewing of the Honolulu City Lights for walkers, joggers and runners (strollers and pets welcome), with competitions for most festive costume, best dressed dog and top fundraiser awards. Also features a keiki sprint for ages 12 and under, with free activities, food trucks and more. Dec. 15; festivities begin 3 p.m. and the walk begins 5 p.m. at the state Capitol. Race-day registration from 1 p.m. at Richards Street; packet pickup from 1 p.m at the state Capitol lawn. (Pre-race day packet pickup, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Hawai‘i Convention Center lobby.) Benefit for Make-a-Wish-Hawaii. $30-$45. jinglerockrun.com

>> Merry & Bright Winter Celebration: Keiki hula and aerial classes, performances of hula, belly-dancing and Bollywood, tai chi and sing-alongs to holiday favorites with Al Harrington. Bring potluck-style pupu to share. Dec. 15, 5-7 p.m., Still & Moving Center, 1024 Queen St. Free. Register: stillandmovingcenter.com. 397-7678

>> Santa Night: Free picture-taking with Santa and his elf, and simple activities and crafts for keiki. Dec. 18, 5:30 p.m., Kapolei Public Library. 693-7050

>> Christmas Open House at Washington Place: Dec. 20, 5-8 p.m., 320 S. Beretania St., with a performance by the St. Andrew’s Priory Choral Choir at 6:30 p.m. Tours take place every 15 minutes. $10. Reservations and tickets: eventbrite.com. Info: 536-8040, wpfevent@gmail.com

>> Kids in the Kitchen: Keiki ages 6-12 will learn how to make gingerbread cookies at this drop-off program. Dec. 21, 9-11 a.m., Hawaii Children’s Discovery Center, 111 Ohe St., Kakaako. $20-$25. 524-5437, discoverycenterhawaii.org

>> Santa’s Coming to Breakfast at Hard Rock Cafe of Honolulu: Enjoy a breakfast buffet with Santa, entertainment, games, arts and crafts, holiday sing-alongs, a hot cocoa bar and a decorate-your-own-doughnut bar. Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-noon, Hard Rock Cafe Honolulu, 280 Beachwalk Ave. $20-$25, free for under age 2. Tickets: 808ne.ws/hardrocksanta. 955-7383

>> Hokulani Imaginarium film showings: Dec. 21, Windward Community College. aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html

• “One World One Sky: Big Bird’s Adventure,” 1 p.m. Elmo and Big Bird, along with their friend Hu Hu Zhu in China, explore why they see the same stars at night.

• “Season of Light:” 2 p.m. Learn about the reason why we have seasons and trace back the origins of holiday customs such as Santa, Christmas trees, the Hanukkah menorah and star of Bethlehem. $5 holiday flat-rate per show. Cash or check only.

>> Reindeer Rides: Hop on a “Hawaiian reindeer” for a 45-minute seaside trek along the North Shore. Dec. 21-24, 1:30 p.m., The Stables at Turtle Bay Resort. $90. 808ne.ws/reindeerrides19

>> Dine with Santa at Turtle Bay Resort: Breakfast buffet, Dec. 22, 9-11 a.m., $19-$45; Christmas Day brunch buffet, Dec. 25, 11 a.m., $40-$80; and Christmas dinner buffet, Dec. 25, with seatings at 4:30 and 5 p.m., $45-$90. All events will be held in Kuilima Ballroom. Tax and gratuity fees extra. Reservations: 293-6020, 808ne.ws/dinewithsanta

>> Mermaids Hawaii’s 49th annual Christmas Water Show: Sparkly synchronized-swimmingperformances by “mermaids.” Dec. 22, 3 p.m., Windward YMCA, 1200 Kailua Road. 864-8122

ARTS & CRAFTS

>> The 34th annual Holiday Wreath Contest — “Holiday Hale”: Submit entries Dec. 2 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Lane Gallery of Honolulu Hale, 530 S. King St. Entries will be displayed Dec. 7-31 in conjunction with the Honolulu City Lights celebration and festivities. Three divisions: adult (ages 18 and older), youth (ages 17 and under) and theme, along with six judges’ choice awards and an overall best in show. Winners notified by Dec. 5 receive a ribbon and monetary award. 768-8500, honolulu.gov

>> Keiki Holiday Ornament Contest: Children in grades 6 and younger are invited to submit decorated paper ornaments (with no perishable items) for a chance to win prizes. Entries will be displayed in the library. Pick up an ornament at Aiea Public Library and submit entries by Dec. 14. 483-7333

>> Upcycled Ornament Contest: Turn your “rubbish” into unique holiday ornaments for a chance to win prizes. Age groups are youth (ages 5-11), teen (ages 12-17) and adult (ages 18 and older). Materials must not attract bugs. Submit entries (one per person) by Dec. 15 to Kaimuki Public Library. Votes will be cast by the community (one vote per person per day after checking out books from Dec. 16-Jan. 5). Winners will be notified by Jan. 10. 733-8422

>> Paint Paina: Create a work of art on canvas by following step-by-step instructions while enjoying music, wine and cheese with a beautiful view from Turtle Bay Resort’s lobby lounge; all classes run from 5-7 p.m. and are led by artist Alicia Malia and sommelier Cheryl Lynn. Themes are “Aloha From Hawaii,” Nov. 27; “Hawaiian Angel,” Dec. 4; “Gifts from the Ocean,” Dec. 5; “Santa’s Surf School,” Dec. 11; “Christmas Palm,” Dec. 12; “Christmas Clouds,” Dec. 18; “Santa Surfs,” Dec. 19; “Fireworks Over Turtle Bay,” Dec. 26. $35. Register: 808ne.ws/paintpaina. 781-2218

>> HouseMart Ben Franklin Crafts: Enchanted Lake (261-4621), Mapunapuna (833-3800), Market City (735-4511) and Pearl City (455-1909); benfranklinhawaii.com

• Workshop — Jingle Holiday Glass Brick: Create a festive home decor glass brick with firefly lights, a vinyl decal and alcohol inks. Nov. 29-30, 1-3 p.m., Market City. $40 (includes supplies). Register: eventbrite.com.

• Keiki Saturday: Glitter It Ornament, Nov. 30, 10 a.m.-noon at all Oahu locations. $5.

>> Art Explorium workshops: Register: 312-4316, artexplorium.org.

• Holiday felted soap: Make two felted soaps with a “woolly sweater,” perfect for stocking stuffers. For ages 5 and older. Dec. 1, 2:30-4 p.m. $20.

• Felting freestyle holiday ornaments: Needle-felt custom woolly critters and decorations to hang on your tree. For ages 7 and older. Dec. 8, 2:30-4:30 p.m. $25.

• Christmas tree dot paintings: Create paintings on paper or painted ornaments using color-mixing techniques and unconventional materials such as Q-tips and pencils. For ages 5 and older. Dec. 14, 2:30-4 p.m. $15.

>> Holiday crafts: Create holiday-inspired items or follow along with provided craft instruction sheets at this mostly self-directed event. Limited materials and supplies provided; feel free to bring additional items. For grades 5 and older. Dec. 4, 2 p.m., Kalihi-Palama Public Library. Repeats Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. 832-3466

>> Holiday Perler Party: Create holiday-themed characters and designs using the small heat-interactive beads that can be fused together. For ages 9 and older. Dec. 4, 3-4:30 p.m., Nanakuli Public Library. 668-5844

>> Twelve Days of Christmas Crafts: Easy, do-it-yourself craft activities for all ages. Dec. 10-24 (except Dec. 14 and Dec. 21-22) 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kaneohe Public Library. 233-5676

>> Holiday wreaths: Dec. 13, 9 a.m.-noon, Lyon Arboretum, Visitors Center (upstairs classroom). Create evergreen and bromeliad holiday wreaths in a class led by award-winning floral designer Gail Hutchinson. Bring wire cutters. $45 (includes supplies). 988-0456, manoa.hawaii.edu/lyonarboretum

>> Holiday needle-felting workshop: Create a woolly snow-person ornament. For ages 17 and older. Dec. 16, 6 p.m., Kaimuki Public Library. 733-8422

>> Miniature snow globe: For all ages. Dec. 17, 3 p.m., Pearl City Public Library. Register: 453-6566.

PARADES

>> Kalihi: Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. Begins at Kalihi Union Church; proceeds to North King and Mokauea streets, Dillingham Boulevard, Waiakamilo Road/Houghtailing Street and North School Street; ends at Kamehameha Shopping Center.

>> Liliha/Palama: Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m. Begins at United Church of Christ; proceeds to Judd, Liliha and North King streets; ends at Kohou Street.

>> Waikiki: Nov. 29, 7 p.m. Begins at Saratoga Road/Kalakaua Avenue; proceeds along Kalakaua Avenue to Monsarrat Avenue; ends at Kapiolani Park. waikikiholidayparade.com

>> Hawaii Kai: Nov. 30, 10 a.m. Begins at Kamiloiki Community Park; proceeds to Lunalilo Home Road; ends at Koko Marina Center.

>> Waianae Coast: Nov. 30, 10 a.m. Begins at Waianae Boat Harbor; proceeds to Farrington Highway; ends at Waianae Mall. 696-7061

>> West Oahu Electric Light Parade (Kapolei): Nov. 30, 6 p.m. Begins at the corner of Kapolei Parkway and Fort Barrette Road; proceeds on Kamaaha Avenue; ends at Kapolei Hale.

>> The 45th annual Street Bikers United Toys for Tots Parade: Dec. 1 at noon. Begins at Magic Island, Ala Moana Beach Park; ends at Waikiki Shell.

>> Pearl City: Dec. 1, 4 p.m. Begins at Momilani Elementary School; proceeds to Hoolaulea Street; ends at Pearl City Shopping Center. Awards ceremony to follow. mypearlcity.com

>> Kaimuki: Dec. 5, 6 p.m. Begins at Saint Louis School/Chaminade University grounds; proceeds to Waialae and Koko Head avenues; ends at the municipal parking lot.

>> Wahiawa: Dec. 6, 6:30 p.m. Begins at Kaala Elementary School; proceeds to California Avenue; ends at North Cane Street.

>> Mililani: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. Begins at Mililani High School; proceeds to Kipapa Drive and Mililani Shopping Center (for contest judging) to Moenamanu Street, Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway and Lanikuhana Avenue; ends at Town Center of Mililani.

>> Kaneohe: Dec. 7, 9 a.m. Begins at the intersection of Haiku Road and Kamehameha Highway; proceeds on Kamehameha Highway and Kaneohe Bay Drive; ends at Castle High School.

>> Honolulu City Lights Public Worker’s Electric Light Parade: Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Begins at River Street; proceeds on King Street past Chinatown and Honolulu Hale; ends at Kawaiahao Street.

>> Kapahulu-Moiliili: Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m. Begins at Kuhio Elementary School; proceeds along South King, Beretania and Isenberg streets; ends at Old Stadium Park.

>> Haleiwa Town: Dec. 13, 6 p.m. Begins at Weed Circle; proceeds to Kamehameha Highway through Haleiwa Town; ends at Haleiwa Beach Park.

>> Waimanalo: Dec. 14; time unconfirmed, with lane closures from 8:45 a.m. Begins at Hihimanu/Kumuhau streets; proceeds to Kalanianaole Highway; ends at Waimanalo Beach Park.

>> Waipahu: Dec. 14, 3 p.m. Begins at Waipahu District Park; proceeds to Farrington Highway, Pupukahi Street, Waipahu Street, and Leoku and Leolua streets; ends at Waipahu Town Center.

>> Manoa: Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Begins at Noelani Elementary School; proceeds to Woodlawn Drive, Kolowalu Street, East Manoa Road, Lowrey Avenue, Manoa Road; ends at Manoa Park.

>> Olomana: Dec. 15, 2 p.m. Begins at Maunawili Elementary School; proceeds to Ulupii, Ulupuni, Uluohao, Uluhala, Ulupuni and Ulukou streets; ends back at Maunawili Elementary School. 262-8512, marypmoore@aol.com

>> Ewa Beach: Dec. 21, 10 a.m. Begins at Ilima Intermediate School; proceeds to Fort Weaver Road, and Kuhina and Hanakahi streets, North and Fort Weaver roads; returns to the school.

HONOLULU CITY LIGHTS

>> City Lights and Parade Family Evening: Kid-friendly activities followed by viewing of the Honolulu City Lights parade from the lawn. Dec. 7, 4-9 p.m., Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives, 553 S. King St. $5. missionhouses.org

>> Honolulu City Lights: Officially opens Dec. 7, with festivities from 4-11 p.m., Honolulu Hale and Frank F. Fasi Civic Center grounds. honolulu.gov

• Kicks off 4 p.m. with keiki rides and balloons, ornament and novelty booths, and food booths until 10 p.m.; courtyard closes 11 p.m.

• Tree lighting ceremony with Mayor Kirk Caldwell starts at 6 p.m., with lighting of the holiday tree and displays at 6:30 p.m. when Honolulu Hale Courtyard opens for viewing of Christmas tree displays created by city employees, along with entries from the wreath contest in Lane Gallery.

• The Honolulu City Lights Public Worker’s Electric Light Parade, hosted by Shannon Scott and Mele Apana, begins 6 p.m. on River Street; proceeds on King Street past Chinatown and Honolulu Hale; and ends at Kawaiahao Street. Features a procession of decorated municipal vehicles including fire and police vehicles, TheBus and refuse trucks, which will be parked for public viewing until 8:30 p.m.

• At 7:30 p.m., enjoy a holiday concert near Sky Gate featuring Hoku Zuttermeister and Sean Naauao, Izik and others.

• Keiki may visit and take photos with Santa in Mission Memorial Auditorium until 9 p.m.

• Parade and festivities will be cablecast live at 6 p.m. on Olelo Channel 53. Rebroadcasts on Olelo Channel 49 on Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.; Dec. 23 at 10 a.m.; Dec. 25 at 2:30 p.m.; and Dec. 29 at 10 p.m.

From Dec. 8-29, hours are 8 a.m.-11 p.m.

• Special events include a performance by Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii, 7 p.m. Dec. 11; Family Movie Night featuring “The Grinch,” 7 p.m. Dec. 14; and Free Milk and Cookies Night, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 21

>> Ward Village City Lights Trolley Tours: Continuous ride through downtown and Honolulu Hale, with pickup at Victoria Ward Park and return to Ward Village. Dec. 8-30 (except Dec. 24-25), 6:30-9 p.m. $8, free for ages 3 and under. wardvillage.com/trolley

MUSIC & MERRIMENT

>> Hoomaikai Hula Studio holiday performance: Nov. 30, noon-1:30 p.m., Windward Mall, Center Court. windwardmall.com

>> The 12th annual Na Mele o Na Keiki (Music for the Children) Christmas Concerts: The U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific (MARFORPAC) Band performs holiday favorites with guest artists including Ginai, Eddie Ortiz and Cynthia Romero of Son Caribe, Bo Irvine and dancers from Ballet Hawaii. Also, Henry Kapono and Kimie Miner make an appearance at the Dec. 1 event. Also accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys or cash for Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots. Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 1 at 2:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre Center. Admission is free as a gift to the community from MARFORPAC. Tickets available at the box office. 808ne.ws/marforpac19

>> Windward Choral Society’s 12th annual Holiday Concerts — “For a Breath of Ecstasy”: Choral works and sing-alongs to Christmas carols. Dec. 1, 4 p.m., Nuuanu Congregational Church, 2651 Pali Highway. Also, Dec. 15, 4 p.m., St. John Vianney Church, 920 Keolu Drive, Kailua, with guests from the newly formed Parkinson’s Choir of Oahu. Donations welcome. thewindwardchoralsociety.org

>> Holiday concert with Aaron Cardenas: Classical guitar music of various genres including baroque, Brazilian, contemporary, Hawaiian and more. Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m., Mililani Public Library. 627-7470

>> Honolulu Handbell Ensemble Christmas Concert: Selections include Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” and other holiday music performed with handbells, clarinet, flute, piano, violin and Kapiolani Community College’s Synthesizer Ensemble. Dec. 7 at noon, Hawaii State Library. 586-3500

>> Christmas concert for Peace: Handbells & Tsugaru Shamisen players, on a three-day Hawaii tour from Japan, will be featured in a free cultural performance on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Dec. 7, 1-3 p.m., Chaminade University, Mystical Rose Oratory, 3140 Waialae Ave.; doors open 12:30 p.m. 395-9239

>> Holiday Harmony Concert: A cappella singing by Honolulu Blend Chorus and guests. Dec. 7, 2 p.m., Wellspring Covenant Church, 99-900 Iwaena St. 255-3225, honolulublend.org

>> Christmas with Oahu Choral Society — What Sweeter Music: Enjoy an evening of holiday carols by the OCS Symphonic Chorus and Honolulu Chamber Choir. Dec. 7, 7:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Honolulu, 1730 Punahou St. $20-$25. oahuchoral.org

>> A Jazzy Holiday Jam: Enjoy jazzy holiday songs performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu. Dec. 8, 2 p.m., Kaimuki Public Library. 733-8422

>> “Kerisimasi i Hawaii” Christmas Choir Concert: Showcase of the finest and largest Samoan and Tongan church choirs in Hawaii, along with entertainers and singers. The event will be filmed for television to be rebroadcast in Hawaii, Samoa and American Samoa during the holiday season. Presented by Samoa International Media. Dec. 8, 5 p.m., Kanana Fou Church, 94-261 Kunia Road. 637-3530

>> Central Union Church’s 72nd presentation of Handel’s Messiah: Performance by the Central Union Oratorio Choir, Central Union soloists and chamber ensemble. Sponsored by the Hawaii Chapter of the American Choral Directors Association. Dec. 8, 7 p.m., 1660 S. Beretania St. Freewill offerings welcome. 941-0957, centralunionchurch.org

>> A Christmas Carol Concert featuring Karol’s Karolers: Enjoy Christmas classics and lesser-known holiday songs from around the world. Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m., Ewa Beach Public & School Library. 689-1204

>> Holiday Brass Choir: Performance by Chamber Music Hawaii’s Honolulu Brass Quintet with guests from The Emerald Brass Quintet of Cincinnati. Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Central Union Church. $35. 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org

>> The Oahu Civic Orchestra’s Winter Concert: Dec. 9, 7 p.m., Chaminade University, Eiben Hall, 3140 Waialae Ave. 734-2925

>> “Happy Holidays from Henry & Hawaii Honda Dealers — Celebrating the Classic Songs of Henry Kapono and Cecilio & Kapono”: Two shows Dec. 10, 6:30 and 9 p.m., Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalakaua Ave. $35-$55. A portion of proceeds to benefit the Henry Kapono Foundation. (Additional shows in Kona on Dec. 19 and Maui on Dec. 21.) 808ne.ws/kaponoholidays19

>> Melemai Kapuuwaimai Christmas Concert: Dec. 12, 6:30 p.m., Waipahu United Church of Christ, 94-330 Mokuola St. $10-$15. 294-1184

>> Holiday Concert: The Lutheran Church of Honolulu Choir will perform Advent and Christmas carols with sing-alongs. Dec. 14 at noon, Hawaii State Library. 586-3500

>> Mele Mai Paki Lima Community Handbell Ensemble: Dec. 14, 1:30 p.m., Manoa Public Library. 988-0459

>> Hawaiian Mission Academy’s Christmas concert: Food, drinks and holiday cards will be available for purchase. Dec. 14, 5 p.m., Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave. 524-1352

>> Not Quite Christmas Dinner Shows: Features a buffet, glass of bubbly and entertainment by Shari Lynn and friends. Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. dinner with show at 7:15 p.m.; and Dec. 15, 5 p.m. dinner with show at 6:15 p.m., Medici’s, Manoa Marketplace. $75. 351-0901, 808ne.ws/notquitechristmas

>> Jazzy Holiday Jam!: Get into the holiday groove with a performance by The Gay Men’s Chorus of Honolulu. Dec. 15, 5:30 p.m., Hawaii Theatre Center, 1130 Bethel St. $10-$35. 528-0506, gmcofh.org

>> Holiday Brass Quintet: Holiday favorites by Chamber Music Hawaii’s Honolulu Brass Quintet. $30. Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m., Paliku Theatre, Windward Community College. 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org

>> Seven Days Til’ Christmas holiday music showcase: 6 p.m., Waikiki Beach Walk plaza lawn, 227 Lewers St. Lineup includes Halau Hula ‘O Nawahine, Dec. 19; Leimomi Maldonando, Dec. 20; Halau Ke Alii O Ka Malu, Dec. 21; Halau Olapakuikalai ‘O Hokuaulani, Dec. 22; Halau O Napualaikauikaiu, Dec. 23; Kamanawa, Dec. 24; and Kualoa and Derrick Lee, Dec. 25. Valet parking up to four hours is $6 with same-day purchase from any Waikiki Beach Walk shop or restaurant. 931-3591, waikikibeachwalk.com

>> Merry & Bright II: Chamber Music Hawaii’s Spring Wind Quintet performs holiday favorites with choruses from Handel’s Messiah and new arrangements from J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio. Dec. 20, 7:30 p.m., Doris Duke Theatre. $30. 489-5038, chambermusichawaii.org

>> Ke Kula Mele Winter Concert: Students from the school of Hawaiian music perform songs on steel guitar, ukulele, guitar and Hawaiian-style bass. Dec. 21, 11 a.m., Windward Mall. kekulamele.com

>> Christmas Around the World Holiday Concert: Voices of Aloha presents a festive mix of traditional, classic, contemporary and Hawaiian holiday tunes. Dec. 29, 6 p.m., Kawaiahao Church, 957 Punchbowl St. 256-1414, voicesofaloha.com

GRAB BAG

>> Hidden Treasures at Moiliili Community Center: Beginning Nov. 30, hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 2535 S. King St. Features a selection of collectible Ty and Disney Babies, Hallmark ornaments and more for gift-giving. On Dec. 14, find one-of-a-kind craft items and wear your “best” ugly sweater for a contest, with the winner to be announced at the end of the day. 942-0595

>> “Star of Bethlehem” film showing: Explore the astronomical possibilities for the star that guided the wise men to Bethlehem. Produced by Joe Ciotti and narrated by Billy V. Dec. 6, 8:15 p.m., Hokulani Imaginarium, Windward Community College. $6-$8. Cash or check only. aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu/imaginarium.html

>> Blood Bank of Hawaii’s holiday blood drives: 848-4770, bloodbanktough.org

• Waikele Center: Also features live entertainment, visit by Santa, giveaways and raffle prizes. Dec. 7, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in the parking lot across from the food trucks.

• Dave & Buster’s: Also features complimentary refreshments in the sports lounge and unlimited game play (limited to games that do not produce prize tickets). Dec. 26, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

>> Cookie Walk and Craft Faire: Create a custom gift assortment of cookies from a selection of over 300 dozen to be sold at $9 per pound. Additional items for sale include snacks, candy, cakes, pies and fruit butters, as well as crafts and plants. Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-noon, Hawaii Kai Church, 265 Lunalilo Home Road. 754-8002

>> HMSA Health Education Workshops — Music and Health Holiday Edition: Discover the positive effects of music on your emotional and physical health and well-being while getting into the holiday spirit. Dec. 7, 10 a.m., HMSA Building, 818 Keeaumoku St.; and Dec. 14, 10 a.m., HMSA Center in Pearl City, 1132 Kuala St. Open to HMSA members; non-members may attend if space is available. Register: 855-329-5461. Info: 808ne.ws/hmsaholidayworkshops.

>> Sip ‘N Shop Holiday Fundraiser Sale: Shop in World War II tunnels for various items, pupu, beverages and more, with proceeds to benefit animals at the no-kill shelter. Dec. 7, 5:30-10 p.m., Aikahi Bunker 405 World War II Tunnels, 221 Iliaina St. $5. 253-0675, hawaiianimalsanctuary.org

>> Toys for Tots movie night and potluck: Watch a movie screening of “The Other Side of Heaven 2” (PG-13). Bring a toy (geared for ages 2-17) and provide batteries, if needed, along with a potluck dish to share (no pork or shellfish). Sponsored by Men’s Ministry of Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church. Dec. 7, 6 p.m., 2313 Nuuanu Ave. Donations welcome. 469-7193

>> Live Nativity Christmas Story: Presentations, along with a fire pit for s’mores, country market, Kountry sweet tea, ‘Nalo-made lemonade, hot beverages, fresh baked apple cobbler and more. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and Dec. 13-15, Waimanalo Country Farms, 41-225 Lupe St.; seating begins 6:45 p.m. and gates close at 7:15 p.m. Free. 306-4381, waimanalocountryfarms.com

>> “Christmas Fantasia” holiday musical: Sponsored by Pacific Island Praise. Dec. 19-21, 7 p.m., Honolulu Central Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2313 Nuuanu Ave., with a potluck (no pork or shellfish) on Dec. 20 during intermission. Love offerings welcome. 469-7193

>> Holiday blood drive: Dec. 21, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Manoa Public Library. Appointments preferred; walk-ins welcome. 988-0459

>> The Salvation Army Live Nativity: Continuous performances “make the story of Christmas come alive,” with candlelight shows at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 22-24, 7 p.m., The Salvation Army’s Manoa Campus, 2950 Manoa Road. hawaii.salvationarmy.org

ONSTAGE

>> “Disney Frozen JR.”: Based on the popular animation and 2018 Broadway musical hit, with two new songs written for the Broadway production. Presented by Performing Arts Center of Kapolei (PACK). 3 p.m. Nov. 24; 7 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 3 p.m. Dec. 1; 7 p.m. Dec. 7; 3 p.m. Dec. 8; and 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14, Kapolei High School Forum. $7-$12. packapolei.org

>> “The Ultimate Christmas Show (abridged)”: Synopsis: When none of the scheduled entertainers arrive, it’s up to three quick-witted church members at St. Everybody’s Non-Denominational Universalist Church to perform the entire Christmas Variety Show by themselves. For ages 12 and older. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29-30; 4 p.m. Dec. 1; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6; 4 p.m. Dec. 8; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 4 p.m. Dec. 15, Kailua Onstage Arts Theater, 171 Hamakua Drive. $20-$30. 829-8606, kailuaonstagearts.com

GIFT OF GIVING

>> Laulima Gift Giving: Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kahala Mall. The local nonprofit Keiki O Ka Aina will be accepting toys and donations to be distributed to struggling keiki and families. kahalamallcenter.com

>> Catholic Charities’ Senior Giving Trees: Through Dec. 6, select and grant an ornament “wish” gift (requested by disadvantaged seniors) from one of several trees located at Ward Village (T.J. Maxx, Bed Bath & Beyond and near Diamond Head Chocolate Co. in Ward Centre). 808ne.ws/wardvillagechristmas19

>> Giving Machines: For the first time in Hawaii, through Jan. 1, these unique vending machines will be stationed at Polynesian Cultural Center’s Hukilau Marketplace. Contributors can help those in need by selecting items such as books, first-aid kits, shoes, art supplies, hygiene kits, livestock, and eye exams and glasses. Monies collected will be distributed to the partnering charities to supply the “purchased” items or services. This initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will benefit select local and international charities. lighttheworld.org

>> Habilitat’s 42nd annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser: Shipped from Oregon, fresh trees (Douglas fir, noble fir, grand fir and Nordmann fir varieties) will be available beginning Nov. 30, noon-9 p.m. daily through the holiday season at Central Union Church; Stadium Mall (next to Ice Palace); Kaneohe Bay Shopping Center (fronting Safeway); in Kapolei (near the old Kmart site, 500 Kamokila Blvd.); and Koko Marina Center in Hawaii Kai (fronting Taco Bell). Proceeds to benefit the group’s programs which empower participants to overcome problems of substance abuse and homelessness. Wreaths and door charms also available. For pricing, visit hawaiichristmastrees.com.

>> Toys for Tots: Seeking donations of new, unwrapped toys of books. Donations will be collected Nov. 29 along the route of the Waikiki parade (starts at Saratoga Road/Kalakaua Avenue; proceeds along Kalakaua Avenue to Monsarrat Avenue; ends at Kapiolani Park), which begins 7 p.m. Also, at Kapolei Marketplace through Nov. 30 at participating offices, restaurants or stores. facebook.com/ToysForTotsOahu

>> The Salvation Army Angel Tree: Select an angel tag (which corresponds to a special Christmas wish of an underprivileged child or senior citizen) from Angel Tree displays and return to the tree with the tag and purchased item for distribution to the chosen “angel.” For Oahu locations, go to hawaii.salvationarmy.org/hawaii/angeltree

THE NUTCRACKER

>> Sacred Hearts Academy: Classical ballet favorite is presented with a “fresh twist of femininity.” Dec. 8, 1:30 and 5 p.m., Mamiya Theater, 3142 Waialae Ave. $7-$12. sacredhearts.org/tickets

>> Ballet Hawaii: This unique, Hawaiian-themed (set in 1858 Kingdom of Hawaii) version features guest artists and accompaniment by the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Blaisdell Concert Hall. $40-$125. Tickets: 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com. Info: ballethawaii.org.

• Opening-night VIP event, 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at Chef Chai, with dinner, VIP ticket and parking. Details: 521-8600, ext. 104.

>> Hawaii Ballet Theatre: This 39th annual production features mainland guest artists and more than 160 local professional and student dancers in this classic with a twist. “Sugarplum Tea with Santa” to follow both matinees for photos and autographs with the dancers. Presented by Punahou Dance School. Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 30 at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Dec. 1 at 3 p.m., Punahou School, Dillingham Theater. $18-$30. Tickets: 944-5829, punahou.edu/boxoffice.

>> Honolulu Classical Ballet: “A Nutcracker Suite” is a unique rendition of the beloved children’s story. Dec. 15, 1 and 5 p.m., Mamiya Theatre, 3142 Waialae Ave. $20-$25. 808ne.ws/hcballetnutcracker19