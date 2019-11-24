Man, 21, arrested after drinking beer, punching driver on city bus

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Waipahu on Saturday after he punched a city bus driver who told him not to drink beer on the bus, police said.

Police said the man entered the bus about 4:40 p.m. and after he was told not to drink beer, he punched the 30-year-old driver, causing injuries to the man.

The rider fled, but was located about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Pahu Street and Farrington Highway.

He was arrested on suspicion of interference with the operation of a public transit vehicle and two outstanding warrants.