Man, 55, arrested in fatal Makakilo hit-and-run case

A 55-year-old man turned himself in to police today in connection with a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash last week in Makakilo.

The alleged driver was arrested at the Kapolei police station around 10:15 a.m. for investigation of failure to render aid, police said. Police also recovered a black Ford utility van allegedly involved in the crash.

About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, 39-year-old Puanani Borreta of Kapolei was hit in the southbound lanes of Makakilo Drive near Palailai Street. Police said she was not in a marked crosswalk and was hit by a dark-colored truck.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The driver fled the scene.