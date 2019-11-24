Eddie Stansberry leads University of Hawaii over New Orleans in basketball

Eddie Stansberry scored 24 points, leading Hawaii to a 79-71 victory over New Orleans on Sunday.

A turnstile crowd announced at 3,252 at the Stan Sheriff Center saw the Rainbow Warriors take control of a back-and-forth game midway through the second half.

Point guard Drew Buggs scored seven of his 11 points during a 9-4 run that put UH ahead 58-53 with 9:02 left. Stansberry contributed a driving layup to the rally.

New Orleans closed the gap to one point twice, but Hawaii never trailed thereafter.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 4-2 while the Privateers fell to 1-4.

Zigmars Raimo scored 15 and Samuta Avea added 12 for UH. Raimo led Hawaii with nine rebounds.

Bryson Robinson led New Orleans with 17 points.

Hawaii’s next game is against San Francisco at the Sheriff Center on Friday.