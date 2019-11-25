State under threat of coastal flooding this week

Coastal flooding is possible for all shores around the state this week because of unusually high water levels, the National Weather Service said.

The greatest impacts from coastal flooding will be during the peak high tides from Tuesday through Friday. Each day this week, the highest tide will occur before sunrise in the early morning hours.

Impacts from the high tides may include the flooding of beaches that are usually dry as well as salt water covering low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure.

The threat of coastal flooding will diminish late in the week as the peak daily tides lower.

Visit tidesandcurrents.noaa.gov for more specific informations about local tide levels.