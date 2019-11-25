Suspected driver in deadly Makakilo hit-and-run released

A 55-year-old man who turned himself in to police over the weekend in connection with Wednesday’s deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Makakilo has been released pending further investigation.

Police said Puanani Borreta, 39, of Kapolei was killed in the collision after a dark-colored utility truck struck her on Makakilo Drive. The driver then fled the scene.

Borreta was taken to a hospital where she died. Police said she was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

The alleged driver turned himself in at the Kapolei Police Station Sunday morning and was arrested on suspicion of accidents involving death or serious bodily injury.

Police also recovered a black Ford utility van involved in the collision.

Lt. James Slayter of the Honolulu Police Department’s Vehicular Homicide Section said the alleged driver was released from custody Sunday.

The investigation could take anywhere from two months to a year to complete depending on the complexity of the case, Slayter said.