Japanese visitor attacked in Waikiki while defending his mother against purse-snatchers

A 29-year-old Japanese visitor sustained serious injuries when he attempted to stop suspects who allegedly targeted his mother in a purse-snatching in Waikiki.
The robbery occurred near the Waikiki Sand Villa Hotel on Ala Wai Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said two male suspects exited a vehicle and grabbed a bag from a 63-year-old woman.
Her son intervened. Police said the perpetrators assaulted him and fled in a vehicle occupied by two other male suspects.
A source said the victim was struck in the face with the butt of a pistol.
Police and Emergency Medical Services responded. Paramedics treated the victim for an eye injury and possible head injury. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Descriptions of the suspects were not immediately available.
Honolulu police have launched a first-degree robbery investigation. There are no arrests at this time.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.