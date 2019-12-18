High surf advisory in effect for east shores; strong winds, rain on the way for Hawaii

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the eastern shores from Kauai to the Big Island through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service says surf of 5 to 8 feet is expected along the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

Breezy trades will continue to produce rough, elevated surf today, but should weaken slightly tonight, bringing surf below advisory levels by Thursday. A stronger surge of trades, however, is expected to boost surf back to advisory levels late Friday into the weekend, forecasters said.

The weather service warns of strong, breaking waves and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beach-goers, swimmers, and surfers should exercise caution and heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. Boaters should watch out for recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas, forecasters advise.

A small craft advisory has also been issued for windward waters of the Big Island, windward and leeward waters of Maui County, and waters surrounding Kauai and Oahu, effective through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect a gradual decrease in trades today, with another increase Thursday night and Friday due to a new high pressure system building north of Hawaii. Strong winds are forecast Friday night through Saturday night.

A cold front is headed toward the state Sunday, and unsettled weather with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible early next week.

Today’s highs range from 81 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit, with east winds of 15 to 25 mph. Lows tonight range from 66 to 71.

On Tuesday, a record high of 83 degrees at Lihue tied with the previous record of 83 set on the date in 2005.