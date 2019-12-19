Siren testing scheduled for Hawaii island on Friday

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency is conducting siren testing at various locations on Hawaii island between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Siren testing on Friday will be conducted at Napoopoo at Captain Cook, in addition to Punaluu in Kau, Baker Avenue at Hualani Park in Hilo and Hawaiian Paradise Park No. 3 in Puna.

Officials said residents nearby may hear the siren sound for 30-second to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe, as well as short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, technicians will be checking the functionality of the sirens, which are used to notify the public of pending emergencies.

Residents with concerns about the sirens, or who want to report malfunctions, may contact the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 935-0031.