Six companies across the islands cited for Clean Air Branch violations

The state Department of Health’s Clean Air Branch announced today that it has issued notices of violations for air permit violations to six companies located on Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Lanai City and Hawaii island.

The Health Department said in a statement today that each of the companies have or had the option to request a hearing to contest their alleged violations and penalties. Five of the companies are negotiating the amounts of their fines.

According to the Department of Health, notices of violations have been issued to:

>> Edwin DeLuz Trucking & Gravel, LLC in Waimea on Hawaii island “for operational, maintenance of equipment and late submittal of reports.” The violations were discovered from an inspection and review of records. The company was fined $6,300 and is negotiating a settlement with the Health Department.

>> Hawai‘i Electric Light Company, Inc. in Kailua-Kona on Hawaii island for exceeding visible emission limit on the Keahole combustion turbine generator, CT-4. The violation was determined from a review of records. The company was fined $11,200 and is negotiating a settlement.

>> Kauai Island Utility Cooperative, Kapaia Power Station on Kauai for exceeding levels of nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide. The violations were self-reported, and the company was fined $22,800. The company is negotiating a settlement.

>> Lanai Resorts, LLC, dba Pulama Lana‘i in Lanai City, for failing to conduct annual source performance tests on its asphalt concrete batch plant and diesel engine generator. The violations were determined from an inspection and record reviews. The company has paid a fine of $31,300.

>> Maui Electric Company, Ltd. in Kahului for exceeding visible emission limits on its combustion turbine generator, units M14 and M17, diesel engine generator unit M14 at the Maalaea generating station. The violations were determined during a review of records. The company was fined $19,900 and is negotiating a settlement.

>> Water Resources International, Inc., in Honolulu for late submittal of annual fees and semi-annual reports. The violations were discovered during a review of records. The company was fined $7,200 and is negotiating a settlement.

The Health Department said that fines are typically assessed to remove any economic benefit a company may have gained by not complying with permit requirements. All fines are paid into a revolving fund that helps prevent or minimize damage to the environment, according to the Health Department.