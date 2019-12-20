Man charged with arson in Volcano fire

Hawaii Island police charged today a 32-year-old man with second-degree arson in connection with a Nov. 17 fire in the Volcano Golf & Country Club subdivision in Volcano.

Justin Michael Bardwell is accused of breaking into and vandalizing a vacation rental before setting a fire that destroyed many of the building’s contents prior to the Hawaii Fire Department extinguishing the blaze.

Bardwell, held in lieu of $10,000 bail, was arrested today at the Old Kona Airport Park in Kailua-Kona and is scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court Monday, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or police Det. Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2378, or via email at kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.