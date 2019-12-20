Man charged with arson in Volcano fire

Hawaii Island police charged today a 32-year-old man with second-degree arson in connection with a Nov. 17 fire in the Volcano Golf & Country Club subdivision in Volcano.
Justin Michael Bardwell is accused of breaking into and vandalizing a vacation rental before setting a fire that destroyed many of the building’s contents prior to the Hawaii Fire Department extinguishing the blaze.
Bardwell, held in lieu of $10,000 bail, was arrested today at the Old Kona Airport Park in Kailua-Kona and is scheduled to appear in Hilo District Court Monday, police said.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or police Det. Kelly Moniz at (808) 961-2378, or via email at kelly.moniz@hawaiicounty.gov.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.