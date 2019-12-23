Houston beats Georgia Tech to advance to Diamond Head Classic championship game

Quentin Grimes scored 26 points today to lead Houston past Georgia Tech and into the Christmas Day championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Houston will play the winner of Hawaii and No. 21-ranked Washington who met in the other semifinal that tipped off at 6 p.m.

Also today, Boise State topped Portland 85-69 in a consolation bracket game, and Ball State and UTEP were set to play in the other consolation game after the UH-UW semifinal.

All games are at the Stan Sheriff Center.