Clutter can make you older, so discard what you don’t need

As we move into the last month of the year and soon into a new decade, I invite you to look around your home or office and ask yourself whether you really need all the things that you have. My understanding about how the unused, unorganized and unloved things affect you might motivate you to let some of your possessions go. Unnecessary accumulation does not positively support you.

Did you know that clutter, aging and energy are all connected? Your home is all about the past. As you get older, the things in your home get older. The older the unused and unloved items you have in your home become, the more they reduce your energy stores, leaving you with less energy to operate with. The less energy you have, the older you feel. The more clutter you have, the less space you have and the more the past can drag you away from living in the present.

We are attached to everything in our environment — both seen and unseen — and our environment can either “give” us energy or “drain” us. Our environment is always a reflection of our inner state, and it’s our inner state that influences our success in life.

Daily mission

Take note of what you are willing to let go of. Then, set aside a few hours this week to rejuvenate your environment (and you!) by organizing and getting rid of nonrelevant things from the past. Create an environment that supports you as you move into 2020.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.