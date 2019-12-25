Windy conditions for some isles on Christmas Day; Multiple road closures on Kauai due to flash flooding

A wind advisory is in effect for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through 6 p.m. today.

South winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected on Oahu, especially over and downwind of mountain ranges, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

“Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and power lines and causing sporadic power outages,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, coastal flooding across the state is possible over the next few days.

“The greatest potential for coastal flooding impacts will be around the peak high tides, which will occur between midnight and daybreak each day,” the advisory said. “These water levels combined with the potential for heavy rainfall and moderate to strong southerly winds through tonight could exacerbate flooding in these low-lying coastal areas due to poor drainage.”

The potential impacts include flooding of typically dry beaches and salt water inundation of vulnerable low-lying roads, boat ramps, docks and other coastal infrastructure. The potential for coastal flooding will decrease by the end of the upcoming weekend as the peak daily tides lower, the advisory said.

NWS extended a flash flood warning for the island of Kauai until 10 a.m. today.

At 6:45 a.m., Kauai Emergency Management reported the closure of Kuhio Highway due to flooding at the Hanalei River Bridge. The agency also reported South Fork Wailua River above flood stage.

“Heavy rain is beginning to taper off but rivers and streams remain elevated. Avoid travel in these areas through the morning hours if possible,” the warning said.

The flash flooding has resulted in multiple road closures Christmas Day, according to a news release from the Kauai Police Department:

>> Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of the Hanalei Bridge due to flooding;

>> Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of mile-marker 24 by the Hanalei refuse transfer station due to downed utility poles and wires;

>> Kuhio Highway in the vicinity of mile-marker 22 by Kalua Makua Road in Kilauea due to downed power lines across the roadway;

>> Kaumualii Highway in the vicinity of Mamo Road in Kekaha due to a downed tree blocking both lanes;

>> Waipouli Road, ½-mile from Olohena Road, due to a downed tree blocking both lanes.

Call 241-1725 for updates on road conditions and closures.