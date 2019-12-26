Man pleads not guilty to murdering Makiki neighbor

Ernest Gilbert Romero, who is charged with murdering his Makiki neighbor, pleaded not guilty today in Circuit Court, while a judge confirmed his bail at $1 million.
Romero, 74, is accused of fatally shooting 71-year-old widow Gloria Takaoka outside an apartment at 1099 Green St.
He was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.
On Dec. 14, police officers found Takaoka with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at a hospital.
He allegedly fired shots at another neighbor, 79-year-old Robert Barros, after shooting Takaoka, but missed. Romero, known to be argumentative among neighbors, turned himself in to police that afternoon.
