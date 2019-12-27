Hawaii County Fire Department warns of consequences for use of illegal fireworks

The Hawaii County Fire Department is warning Big Isle residents of applicable fines and penalties for using illegal fireworks, as well as of its impacts on the community, pets and livestock.

Hawaii County said it has already received numerous complaints about fireworks and homemade explosive devices that have disturbed residents and their animals on the island.

“The problem seems to be growing in various neighborhoods, and it poses a potential hazard,” said Fire Chief Darren Rosario in a news release. “We urge the community to be considerate of their neighbors by not using illegal fireworks or explosives.”

Members of the community that are particularly affected include the elderly, the infirm and people suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD).

Fire Chief Rosario warned that hefty fines and penalties, including imprisonment, can be levied against offenders.

The use of illegal fireworks is a felony punishable by up to five years of incarceration, and fines up to $2,000 per offense, according to Hawaii law.

Additionally, another state law holds parents and guardians liable for knowingly allowing a minor, or person less than 18 years old, to explode any fireworks. The liability also extends to a homeowner, renter, or person otherwise responsible for real property who knowingly allows an individual to explode any aerial device while on the property.

For further information, contact the Hawaii Fire Department at 932-2900.