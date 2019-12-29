2 injured after assault at Kalihi public housing

Two men were taken to the hospital today — one in critical condition — after an assault at the Towers at Kuhio Park, police said.

According to initial reports, police said two men who knew each other were in an argument about 11:15 a.m. that led to a fight at the public housing project in Kalihi. During the fight, the suspect used a rock to attack the victim, police said. After the brawl, the suspect was later found unresponsive.

Police said it was not immediately clear whether the suspect became unresponsive from the fight or for some other reason, such as a medical condition.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition, and the victim, who was in his 40s, was also taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.