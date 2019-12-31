Inmate, 60, fails to return to Laumaka Work Furlough Center

An inmate from Laumaka Work Furlough Center failed to return to the center this evening, the Department of Public Safety said.

Chester Souza, 60, is a community custody inmate in a work furlough program and has pass privileges, but did not return to the center. He was serving time for promoting a dangerous drug in the second degree.

Souza is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and is bald with brown eyes.

DPS is asking anyone who sees Souza to call Sheriffs at 586-1352 or 911.