U.S. Coast Guard rescues paddleboarder off Maui

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a paddleboarder a mile off Ukumehame Beach Park today.

A Station Maui 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew rescued the man who was beset by weather. Maui Ocean Safety returned the male paddleboarder to shore. No injuries were reported.

At 12:16 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a report from Maui Fire Dispatch stating the paddleboarder was beset by weather offshore and required assistance. Sector Honolulu watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to mariners and launched the RB-M crew who recovered the man.