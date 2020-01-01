Firefighters respond to 6 fireworks-related calls on New Year’s Eve around Oahu

Honolulu Fire Department officials reported today that six out of 32 fires its personnel responded to on New Year’s Eve were probably due to fireworks.

Out of the six fires, one house fire on Linakona Street in Maili was confirmed to have been started due to fireworks.

The fire was caught on surveillance video and showed fireworks landing on a wicker chair outside the house. Flames then spread to an outside wall of the house, located at 87-133 Linakola St.

The occupants of the home were not at home at the time, but bystanders used a garden hose to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from eight units responded at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday. The first unit arrived at 8:41 p.m. They used a thermal imaging camera to confirm the fire was extinguished.

The fire caused an estimated $5,000 in damage to the structure. No one was injured.

HFD responded to two probable fireworks-related Dumpster fires and two wildland fires, also probably related to fireworks. Another type was also thought to be fireworks-related, but a fire spokesman could not provide the specific type of incident.

HFD provided the information today for incidents that took place between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. today.