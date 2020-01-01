Pedestrian killed after being struck near Pearl Harbor, police say

A vehicle fatally struck a male pedestrian Tuesday night near the Makalapa Gate in the Pearl Harbor area, police reported.
Police said that a 28-year-old male driver fatally struck the pedestrian, who died at the scene, just before 9 p.m. The driver was heading south on Kamehameha Highway when the collision occurred.
The pedestrian could not be identified at the scene, police said.
This was the 51st Oahu traffic fatality for 2019 compared with 63 the same time last year.
