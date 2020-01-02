Teen on bike hit, pinned under vehicle in Makiki

A 15-year-old bicyclist sustained serious injuries when a vehicle struck and dragged him in Makiki on Wednesday night, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said the teenage boy was on a bicycle when a vehicle struck him in a parking lot in the area of 1350 Kinau St. at about 10 p.m.

The bicyclist was pinned under the vehicle after being dragged approximately 20 feet.

Honolulu firefighters responded and freed the teen. Paramedics then treated and transported him in serious condition to a hospital.