Police, sheriffs search for Laumaka work furlough escapee

Hawaii State Sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department are searching for a work furlough inmate who failed to return to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center as required on Saturday night.
William Brooks, 44, was supposed to be back in custody by 6 p.m. last night. He is a community custody inmate with pass privileges, which is the lowest classification status. He is serving time for robbery and kidnapping, with a scheduled parole date of May 2021.
Brooks, who stands 5’7” and weighs 153 pounds, has brown eyes and a shaved head with a goatee. He now faces an additional escape charge when captured.
Anyone with information on Brooks’ location is asked to call police at 911 or Sheriffs at 586-1352.
