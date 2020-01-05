Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:

COMMUNITY

>> Know Your Ocean Speaker Series: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents Duane Sparkman, assistant chief engineer and landscaping manager at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, who will discuss herbicide and pesticide alternatives to prevent ocean pollution at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (new date) at Maui Ocean Center. Free admission. Reservations: bit.ly/DuaneSparkman.

>> Public hearings: State Division of Aquatic Resources will hold a public hearing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Wailuku office conference room on proposed consolidation of rules regulating the take, possession and sale of Samoan crab, Kona crab and lobsters.

>> Community meeting: Moku ‘o Wailuku Ahupua‘a sign project meets 6 p.m. Monday at J. Walter Cameron Center to discuss where new ahupuaa signs will be installed. Info: 385-0731 or info@mauifoodtechnology.org.

>> Annual meeting: West Maui Taxpayers Association agenda includes election of board members, discussion of regional issues and remarks from political and community leaders at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Info: westmaui.org or 661-7990.

>> AARP Hawaii new volunteer orientation: Learn how to help with advocacy, community education, outreach and service or communications from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Maui Realty Co., 1885 Main St. Info: hiaarp@aarp.org.

>> Affordable Housing Committee: Meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Ikaika Ohana application to develop 200-unit Keawe Street Apartments at Villages of Leiali‘i in Lahaina.

>> Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee: Convenes 9 a.m. Wednesday to take up land use amendments for proposed Nahiku Community Center and discuss possible establishment of Kihei and Paia-Haiku advisory committees to the Maui Planning Commission.

>> Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Presentation Committee: Meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a presentation on Maui Electric Co.’s progress toward achieving 100% renewable energy.

>> Climate Action and Resilience Committee: Meets 9 a.m. Monday for presentations on mitigating climate-activated disasters and government climate action policies.

MUSIC

>> Brazilian Duo: Dance to the sounds of Bita Fonseca and Re­nata Cordeiro performing with special guest Ignacio on percussion at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku. Cost: $10. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Artist 2 Artist: Latest edition of Henry Kapono’s music/talk-story series features the Hawaiian Style Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’sMcCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

>> Kalani Pe‘a: The two-time Grammy Award winner performs at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Shops at Wailea. Cost: Free.

>> Camerata RCO: The ensemble of musicians from Amsterdam’s renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra explores a more intimate repertoire with a program that includes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 Op. 8 and Clarinet Trio Op. 114 and Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: Tickets: $45, $65.

>> John Cruz: The popular Hawaii musician performs in concert at 7 p.m. Jan 24 at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku. Cost: $35. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.

>> Broadway Pops with Jodi Benson: The vocalist who was the voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” presents familiar and family-friendly music at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $22-$60.

DANCE

>> Ke‘ala‘iliahi, A Fragrant Offering of Aloha Celebrating 15 Years of Hula: Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi and kumu ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes “share mele, hula and stories from their lei of memories and honor those who have made lasting impressions on their lives” at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at MACC’s Castle Theater, with pre-show program at 3 p.m. in the courtyard featuring entertainment, silent/live auctions and Hawaiian arts and craft marketplace. Cost: $36.

>> Aspen Santa Fe Ballet: The dance troupe performs from its adventurous contemporary-classical repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $35-$65.

EXHIBITS

>> The Woodworker’s Journey, Concept to Creation: Opens Tuesday at MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery with new works by 25 artists from Hawaii and the mainland. Gallery hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Feb. 23. Free admission. In a related event, artists discuss process, tools, techniques and the fine art of woodworking at 5 p.m. Monday in the Alexa Higashi Meeting Room.

ONGOING

>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more, 4-8 p.m. Sundays at Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Free admission.

>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland, 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, mile post 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.

>> Candlelight Tours at Baldwin Home: Step back in time with docent-led tours and refreshments on the front lanai of the Baldwin Home Museum in the heart of historic Lahaina from 6-8:30 p.m. Fridays. Cost: $8 ages 13+; $6 kamaaina, military, seniors; free for ages 12 and under. Info: lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.

—

Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.