Calendar: Community events happening on Maui

A roundup of various community events to help you know what’s going on:
COMMUNITY
>> Know Your Ocean Speaker Series: Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents Duane Sparkman, assistant chief engineer and landscaping manager at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, who will discuss herbicide and pesticide alternatives to prevent ocean pollution at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday (new date) at Maui Ocean Center. Free admission. Reservations: bit.ly/DuaneSparkman.
>> Public hearings: State Division of Aquatic Resources will hold a public hearing from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at its Wailuku office conference room on proposed consolidation of rules regulating the take, possession and sale of Samoan crab, Kona crab and lobsters.
>> Community meeting: Moku ‘o Wailuku Ahupua‘a sign project meets 6 p.m. Monday at J. Walter Cameron Center to discuss where new ahupuaa signs will be installed. Info: 385-0731 or info@mauifoodtechnology.org.
>> Annual meeting: West Maui Taxpayers Association agenda includes election of board members, discussion of regional issues and remarks from political and community leaders at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lahaina Civic Center. Info: westmaui.org or 661-7990.
>> AARP Hawaii new volunteer orientation: Learn how to help with advocacy, community education, outreach and service or communications from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at Maui Realty Co., 1885 Main St. Info: hiaarp@aarp.org.
>> Affordable Housing Committee: Meets 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to discuss Ikaika Ohana application to develop 200-unit Keawe Street Apartments at Villages of Leiali‘i in Lahaina.
>> Planning and Sustainable Land Use Committee: Convenes 9 a.m. Wednesday to take up land use amendments for proposed Nahiku Community Center and discuss possible establishment of Kihei and Paia-Haiku advisory committees to the Maui Planning Commission.
>> Environmental, Agricultural and Cultural Presentation Committee: Meets 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a presentation on Maui Electric Co.’s progress toward achieving 100% renewable energy.
>> Climate Action and Resilience Committee: Meets 9 a.m. Monday for presentations on mitigating climate-activated disasters and government climate action policies.
MUSIC
>> Brazilian Duo: Dance to the sounds of Bita Fonseca and Renata Cordeiro performing with special guest Ignacio on percussion at 7 p.m. Friday at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku. Cost: $10. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.
>> Artist 2 Artist: Latest edition of Henry Kapono’s music/talk-story series features the Hawaiian Style Band at 7:30 p.m. Friday at MACC’sMcCoy Studio Theater. Cost: $35-$65.
>> Kalani Pe‘a: The two-time Grammy Award winner performs at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at The Shops at Wailea. Cost: Free.
>> Camerata RCO: The ensemble of musicians from Amsterdam’s renowned Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra explores a more intimate repertoire with a program that includes Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1 Op. 8 and Clarinet Trio Op. 114 and Mozart’s Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478, at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: Tickets: $45, $65.
>> John Cruz: The popular Hawaii musician performs in concert at 7 p.m. Jan 24 at Maui Coffee Attic in Wailuku. Cost: $35. Info: mauicoffeeattic.com.
>> Broadway Pops with Jodi Benson: The vocalist who was the voice of Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” presents familiar and family-friendly music at 3 p.m. Jan. 26 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $22-$60.
DANCE
>> Ke‘ala‘iliahi, A Fragrant Offering of Aloha Celebrating 15 Years of Hula: Halau Kekuaokala‘au‘ala‘iliahi and kumu ‘Iliahi and Haunani Paredes “share mele, hula and stories from their lei of memories and honor those who have made lasting impressions on their lives” at 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at MACC’s Castle Theater, with pre-show program at 3 p.m. in the courtyard featuring entertainment, silent/live auctions and Hawaiian arts and craft marketplace. Cost: $36.
>> Aspen Santa Fe Ballet: The dance troupe performs from its adventurous contemporary-classical repertoire at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 23 at MACC’s Castle Theater. Cost: $35-$65.
EXHIBITS
>> The Woodworker’s Journey, Concept to Creation: Opens Tuesday at MACC’s Schaefer International Gallery with new works by 25 artists from Hawaii and the mainland. Gallery hours 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, through Feb. 23. Free admission. In a related event, artists discuss process, tools, techniques and the fine art of woodworking at 5 p.m. Monday in the Alexa Higashi Meeting Room.
ONGOING
>> Maui Sunday Market: Find food trucks, product vendors, entertainment and more, 4-8 p.m. Sundays at Kahului Shopping Center parking lot. Free admission.
>> Guided bird walk: Discover Maui’s largest lowland wetland, 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, Maui Veterans Highway, mile post 6. Bring binoculars, water, sturdy shoes. Cost: Free. Info: 875-1582.
>> Candlelight Tours at Baldwin Home: Step back in time with docent-led tours and refreshments on the front lanai of the Baldwin Home Museum in the heart of historic Lahaina from 6-8:30 p.m. Fridays. Cost: $8 ages 13+; $6 kamaaina, military, seniors; free for ages 12 and under. Info: lahainarestoration.org or 661-3262.
—
Maui Arts & Cultural Center box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; call 242-SHOW (7469) or visit mauiarts.org. Send event listings to maui@staradvertiser.com. Listings are published free on a space-available basis.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.