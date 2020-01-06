Oahu home, condo prices rose in December

Oahu’s housing market ended 2019 with moderate gains in median sale prices for December but fell just short of producing a full-year gain in part of the market.
A report released today by the Honolulu Board of Realtors said the median price for single-family homes sold in December rose 4% to $820,000 from $788,000 in the same month last year.
Yet for the full year, the median price for single-family homes slipped by 0.1% to $789,000 from a record $790,000 the year before. The slight decline was the first annual decrease since 2011 in the wake of a national recession.
In Oahu’s condominium market, the median price rose 7% in December to $425,500 from $398,500 in the same month last year. For the full year, the condo median price edged up 1% to a record $425,000 from $420,000 a year earlier.
Sales volume for December and all of 2019 was mixed, with more single-family home sales and fewer condo sales.
The number of single-family home sales last month jumped 19% to 309 from 259 in the same month the year before. For all of 2019, there were 3,750 single-family home sales, up 4% from 3,609 sales the year before.
Condo sale volume slipped 3% in December to 428 transactions from 440 in the same month the year before. There were 5,408 condo sales last year, down 5% from 5,679 sales in 2018.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.