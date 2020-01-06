Man critically injured in Kailua shooting involving police officer

A man was in critical condition today after a shooting involving a Honolulu police officer in Kailua.
The gunfire erupted after a traffic stop near Aikahi Gardens about 3 p.m., a source said. The suspect was shot and a woman accomplice was arrested, police said.
Emergency Medical Services treated the man on Noke Street and took him to a hospital in critical condition, a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said.
