Recipe: Raspberry ice cream cake is deceptively simple

In her new cookbook, “Every Day Is Saturday,” Sarah Copeland’s goal is to bring a weekend-cook mentality to weekday meals.

Copeland, former food editor for Real Simple magazine and a nutrition educator, is no stranger to a hectic work schedule, so she had to develop strategies for feeding her family all week.

“The food we created for Real Simple had to be, above all, simple,” she writes in the cookbook’s introduction. “So I flexed my simpler muscle at home, too, making things that did double duty, feeding us now and later. … I learned to use the weekend to feed and nurture my soul — and my family — for the whole week.”

Copeland says this gorgeous make-ahead dessert from the book is “technically a semifreddo (an easier homemade ice cream substitute that slices beautifully) — but no one needs to know that.”

RASPBERRY RIPPLE ICE CREAM CAKE

From “Every Day Is Saturday” (Chronicle Books, 2019, $29.95)

10 chocolate wafer cookies, finely crushed (about 1/2 cup)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

3 cups fresh or frozen raspberries, thawed

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

3 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

Seeds of 1 vanilla bean, scraped

1 cup sugar

Pinch fine sea salt

1-1/2 cups heavy cream

Line bottom of an 8-1/2-by-4-1/2-inch loaf pan with waxed paper.

Stir together cookies and melted butter; set aside.

Combine raspberries, lemon juice and zest in a high-powered blender and puree until smooth; set aside.

Combine whole eggs, egg yolks, vanilla bean seeds, sugar and salt in a heatproof bowl. Set bowl over a pot of simmering water so the bowl doesn’t touch the water, and cook over medium heat, whisking eggs constantly, until thick and pale, about 5 minutes.

Remove from heat and beat with mixer until thick and completely cool, 2 to 3 minutes more. Set aside.

In a separate bowl, whip cream until soft peaks form, 2 to 3 minutes. Gently fold egg mixture into whipped cream, taking care to keep it light and airy. (Take a tiny taste at this point; it’s so delicious!)

Pull out 2 cups of the mixture, put it in a bowl, and fold in the raspberry puree until it is a uniform pink color.

Dollop the 2 mixtures in heaping ladlefuls, alternating vanilla and raspberry cream, into prepared pan. You can leave it like this, for a more modern look, or use a skewer or a thin knife to streak and marble the two creams together.

Cover tightly with plastic wrap and freeze until it starts to firm up, about 1 hour (it should be set a bit, not jiggly). Sprinkle buttered chocolate cookie crumbs evenly over the top to make a crust, and press crumbs in just slightly. Freeze until completely solid, at least 2 hours and up to 2 days.

To serve, dip an offset spatula into warm water and turn cake out onto a chilled platter. Slice and serve within 5 minutes; return to freezer until ready to serve seconds. Serves 6 to 8.

>> To make ahead: Make this up to a day in advance, and wrap tightly in plastic wrap, then foil. Because of its lower fat content, freezing more than 2 days can make it turn icy — though still delicious.

Nutritional information unavailable.