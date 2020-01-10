Firefighters responding to report of gas leak at Waimanalo Town Center

Firefighters are responding to a reported gas leak at Waimanalo Town Center in East Oahu this morning.
A gas leak was reported at around 9 a.m. at 41-1537 Kalanianaole Highway.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
