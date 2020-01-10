Man uses purse strap and shoe string to strangle woman

Police arrested a 47-year-old man this morning on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder for allegedly trying to strangle his 39-year-old girlfriend in Haleiwa.

The two got into an argument, and the man then allegedly wrapped the woman’s purse strap around her neck and tried to strangle her.

But the strap broke, so he then took off his shoelace and allegedly wrapped that around her neck, causing her to pass out, police said.

The man then called 911 and admitted that he was trying to kill her.

The incident occurred at 6:30 a.m. at 66-199 Kamehameha Highway.

Police responded to the scene and the woman regained consciousness, police said.

Both the man and woman were taken to a hospital.