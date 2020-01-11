comscore Honolulu police arrest man in Palolo for sex assault, kidnapping | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police arrest man in Palolo for sex assault, kidnapping

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:52 am

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old male Friday night on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault in the first degree.

The man was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at a Palolo residence. Police said the case remains under investigation and charges are pending.

