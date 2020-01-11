Honolulu police arrest man in Palolo for sex assault, kidnapping

Honolulu police arrested a 31-year-old male Friday night on suspicion of kidnapping and sexual assault in the first degree.
The man was arrested at 11:15 p.m. at a Palolo residence. Police said the case remains under investigation and charges are pending.
