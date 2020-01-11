Honolulu police arrest second degree murder suspect in Pearl City

Honolulu police arrested a 47-year-old man Friday on suspicion of murder in the second degree.
The man was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Friday on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City near a city bus stop close to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Police said the case remains under investigation and charges are pending.
