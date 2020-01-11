Motorcyclist critically injured in Ewa Beach collision

A 30-year-old man was in critical condition Saturday night after a traffic collision in Ewa Beach.
Emergency Medical Services reported that the motorcyclist collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Kehue and Laupapa streets.
The incident happened at around 5:30 p.m.
Many streets on Oahu were wet and slippery Saturday as the island was buffeted with wet and windy weather.
