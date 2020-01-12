Portion of Farrington Highway closed in Maili due to a motor vehicle accident

Farrington Highway remains closed in both directions between Maliona Street and St. Johns Road due to a motor vehicle accident and a downed utility pole this afternoon.

The crash occurred just before 3:36 p.m. when traffic was rerouted.

At about 4 p.m. westbound traffic was diverted onto St. Johns Road and eastbound traffic was rerouted onto Maliona Street.

Hawaiian Electric Co. is responding to the downed pole.