Australian man identified as Air Canada passenger who died on flight diverted to Honolulu

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office identified today an Australian man who died mid-flight on an Air Canada flight that was diverted to Honolulu.

Christopher Woodgate, 38, died Saturday. The medical examiner’s office said an autopsy was underway to determine his exact cause of death.

Woodgate was on the flight with his wife, another family member and five children, said Jessica Lani Rich, of the nonprofit that assists visitors in distress, Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii.

The flight was traveling from Vancouver, Canada, to Brisbane, Australia when it diverted to Honolulu on Saturday following Woodgate’s death.

Hundreds of passengers, including an 11-year-old unaccompanied minor, had to stay overnight in Honolulu.

A message was sent to Air Canada for comment.

Rich said Woodgate had been sick prior to the flight. She said VASH assisted the man’s family with bereavement arrangements. In addition, VASH hired a nurse to ensure the 11-year-old was cared for overnight.

The diverted flight was expected to leave Sunday for Brisbane.