2 men critically injured in Waianae shooting

Two men were shot in Waianae this evening at Kepauala Place, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.
EMS reported that around 9 p.m., a man in his 60s or 70s and another in his 30s suffered gunshot wounds.
They were given “advanced life support” and were sent to an area hospital in critical condition.
