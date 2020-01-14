Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Shannon Alivado, the new head of the Honolulu Police Commission, is currently government relations manager for Hawaiian Electric Co. Her position and company were inaccurately reported in stories on Page B3 Friday and on Page A8 Monday.