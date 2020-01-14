Honolulu Star-Advertiser 2020 Oscar Contest: Who got snubbed?

The entries will be judged based on wit and/or creative expression of outrage. Read more

Instead of predicting the winners, this year’s Oscar contest asks you to tell us who you think got shortchanged.

Just as fun as celebrating the Oscar nominees is complaining about the movies and actors who didn’t get nominated. The overlooked. The unappreciated. The snubbed.

Was there a film or a performance dear to your heart that didn’t make the cut? Tell us about it.

In 150 words or less, express your dismay. We’ll judge the entries based on wit and/or creative expression of outrage.

The last day to enter is Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Best entry receives $200 cash from the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser and four movie passes. Second prize is $100 and two movie passes; and third prize is $50 and two movie passes. The winner and finalists will be printed in the Star-Advertiser on Oscar Sunday, Feb. 9.

One entry per person. The contest is open to Hawaii residents only. Oahu Publications Inc. employees and immediate family members are not eligible to enter. Any entry may be printed in the Star-Advertiser or posted on our website without compensation to the entrant.