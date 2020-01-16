Emergency repairs to Kamehameha Highway in Hauula continue through Jan. 27

The makai lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula remained closed overnight and will remain closed through 6:30 p.m. today as emergency repairs to the eroded roadway continue.

Travel in both directions will be available by contraflow, with alternating vehicles in the remaining lane, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Emergency shoreline repairs are expected to continue from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily through Jan. 27, including on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. During repairs, the makai lane will remain closed and one lane will remain available in both directions via contraflow.

State crews began emergency repairs Jan. 5 when a portion of the highway at Hauula collapsed into the ocean due to coastal erosion. Approximately 270 feet of the highway’s shoulder north of Pokiwai Bridge was undermined. Repairs to a 1,500-foot stretch of the highway have since continued, seven days a week.

On Tuesday, crews discovered two areas under the lane that needed to be reinforced before allowing vehicles to travel over it.

This additional work, which included excavating and filling the areas with controlled, low-strength material cement which needed to be cured, required the overnight closure of the makai lane. The areas will be covered with steel plates.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan for additional travel time in the area.