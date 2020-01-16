Manhunt continues for 2 suspects in fatal Waianae shooting

A manhunt continues today for two male suspects who gunned down a father and son in a carport in Waianae, police said.

Solomon Kaleiopu Jr., 65, and his son, Solomon Kaleiopu III, 39, were fatally shot at 85-1083 Kepauala Pl. Tuesday night.

Detectives are still actively investigating the first-degree murder case, said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Homicide Detail.

Police believe the two men were targeted. Maj. Walter Ozeki said in a Wednesday news conference that two men in a black Toyota Tacoma truck had parked in front of the residence, exited the vehicle and fired two shots into the carport.

The suspects then fled in the truck.

Ozeki said, “It doesn’t appear at this time that it was random. It does seem like it was targeted, but we don’t have any specific information to substantiate it.”

The father and son sustained gunshot wounds to their torso. They were taken to Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center where they were pronounced dead.